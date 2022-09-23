Ecuadorian-American leads the Phoenix Symphony

PHOENIX — In mid-October, the sounds of The Phoenix Symphony will echo throughout Symphony Hall.

Its conductor, Tito Muñoz, has led the 63-member orchestra for nine years. He didn't see conducting as a profession until high school.

"I'm a violinist and it was a lot of leadership roles that I was seeking out," Muñoz said, "Conducting is kind of like the best leadership role in music."

Conducting has taken Muñoz all over the world, leading symphonies and orchestras in France, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.

As a first-generation American of Ecuadorian descent, he says bringing a diverse perspective makes the sound of music even better.

"We are actually able to enrich the experience for people who may not have that same perspective that someone like me would have," Muñoz stated.

His goal is to offer performances that appeal to a wider audience that normally wouldn't consider a night at the symphony.

The 2022-23 season kicks off October 14th at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix.

For the full Phoenix Symphony schedule, click here.

