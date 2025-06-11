East Valley residents looking for answers after sewage spill in neighborhood

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — An East Valley neighborhood is looking for answers after an apparent sewage spill Tuesday morning.

ABC15 viewer Kevin reached out to our newsroom about the issue in his San Tan Valley subdivision.

Our team went out to the area near San Tan Heights Boulevard and Cat Hills Avenue, where a photo showed a sewer lid popped up, surrounded by piles of wet debris.

The photo showed the sewage draining toward a community park and playground area.

Kevin C.

A spokesperson for EPCOR, the utility company that covers the neighborhood where the spill happened, said "the blockage was caused by things that shouldn't be flushed, such as disposable wipes, fats, oils, grease, and trash."

EPCOR added that they were able to clean up the spill in less than four hours, and fencing around the neighborhood's playground area will stay in place until Saturday as a precaution. EPCOR has shared guidance to help residents avoid blockages like the one in San Tan Valley on Tuesday.