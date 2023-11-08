Early results show Litchfield Park voters approve push for charter city

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — The push to make Litchfield Park a charter city was also on the ballot Tuesday, if successful this would be the first new charter city in Arizona since the 1980s.

Some charter cities already in the state, include places like Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa.

Currently, Litchfield Park is considered a general law city, which operates under state statutes or laws.

According to information posted by Litchfield Park, this change would take around two years but ultimately would give the city more autonomy to set rules. These changes include adopting and revising ordinances and how the mayor and city council are elected and appointed.

“It makes sense,” said Elijah Rhodenhiser.

That's how many of the people living in Litchfield Park felt dropping off their ballots Tuesday.

“I think our citizens in our community want to have more power to make the decisions that's good for our community,” said Erin Parr.

Those casting a vote also got the chance to select the residents who would help draft the city's charter.

18 names were on the ballot, with a bio listed online before Election Day the top 14 will be chosen.

“It’s a very special feeling and unless you've lived here a long time you wouldn't understand it,” said Chuck Salem. "That's why longevity and the people that I knew. I think they would preserve it."

Preliminary results show the charter city ballot item passing by a 70% to 30% percent margin.

If these results hold, the city says the plan is to have people vote on the proposed charter next March.

ABC15 has reached out to the Mayor and City Manager and hope to hear more from them as the results come in.