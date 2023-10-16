Dribblers gather for record attempt in Phoenix honoring those lost to disease

PHOENIX — Call it basketball with a purpose!

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered at the historic Tanner Chapel AME Church in downtown Phoenix to attempt to break a world record for most number of people dribbling a basketball at the same time. Although the record wasn't broken, it was still a memorable event filled with fellowship and stories from survivors.

It's all part of Dribble4Cancer, a way to honor people who have been lost to cancer, COVID-19, and kidney disease.

