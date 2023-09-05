Dreamy Draw Recreation Area to reopen Thursday

PHOENIX — After being closed for the past three years, Dreamy Draw Recreation Area will reopen on Thursday.

During the closure, trails remained open but they were harder to get to because the parking lot was closed. The bike path that ran through the area was also closed but reopened back in May.

Josh Parnell with the city of Phoenix’s Parks and Recreation Department gave ABC15 an inside look at the four new ramadas, new restroom facility, and 24 saguaros now surrounding the area.

The number of parking spots has also doubled and the city added ADA-compliant ramps so anyone can enjoy the view.

“We’re confident we’ll have a lot more space to park, but we know it’s popular and we might outgrow the space we have here and we'll be dealing with that same challenge,” said Parnell.

The parking lot, recreation area, and bike path initially shut down because the city was working on the water pipelines that run underneath the trails.

Parnell says the area was originally supposed to reopen in December of last year, but there were delays with the pipeline project.

“Having difficulties getting materials and staffing issues. But it was a big project so it took a little extra time,” he said.

While the city was working on the pipelines, they also updated the amenities, which Parnell says were completed on time.

The renovations cost the city about $6 million. They are part of a much larger project, connected to the upgrades done at Piestewa Peak about four years ago.