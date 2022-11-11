Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home

PHOENIX — There’s been a history of safety problems at a Valley group home for foster teens.

The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.

In September, an 18-year-old was fatally shot at North Star’s group home at 19th Avenue and Thatcher.

Afterward, we heard several concerns from former employees and residents about this Mountain View location which is licensed by the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

After demanding answers and proof of incidents, ABC15 uncovered the DCS documents that showed guns, abuse of power, drugs, vermin, and overall unclean living conditions.

There are multiple Letters of Concern and Letters of Violation for two of their facilities in Phoenix.

In September 2021, a Letter of Concern was issued to Mountain View from DCS showing staff allowed youth to harass and say inappropriate things to a client in crisis.

May 24, 2022, Mountain View received an order for Corrective Action from DCS for a report of inappropriate and unsafe living situations and substance use.

June 10, 2022, DCS gave Mountain View another Corrective Action for more staff to improve child-to-adult ratios.

Months later, a shooting happened at Mountain View where an 18 -year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was taken to jail.

DCS issued yet another Letter of Concern for staff not answering the phone, guns, and drugs being snuck into the building, and overdoses.

After all this, North Star remains licensed by DCS to care for foster kids transitioning to adulthood.

We reached out to North Star that responded with this statement:

North Star is compliant with all State and DCS regulations and we are, and are committed to continuing to work with DCS, law enforcement, and the community to resolve any areas of concern.

We also reached out to Arizona DCS officials who released the following statement:

We are committed to and are continuing to work with North Star, law enforcement and the community to resolve any areas of continued concern.

A child advocacy group says this situation with North Star is more evidence of how the State of Arizona will turn a blind eye to abuses.