Detox your gift wrapping: What to use and how to dispose of it

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, Americans will create approximately 25% more waste through our holiday shopping than the rest of the year. However, there are a few simple changes you can make to help "Impact Earth."

The first step is to choose minimally treated paper products.

“One of the best non-toxic gift-wrapping materials is craft paper so you can even just start collecting grocery bags from the store and use that," said Sophia Ruan Gushée, an author and lifestyle expert.

You can then decorate your gifts with natural materials such as hemp, burlap, and cotton.

"Reuse anything that you can. We don’t want to contribute to the manufacturing of more gift-wrapping materials," said Gushée.

Look around the house and reuse old tea towels, scarves, fabric, and clothing for wrapping.

Most importantly, recycle materials that you can but never burn your wrapping in a fireplace or outside in a fire pit.

“The things that create the color and the décor on gift wrapping paper, and even if a gloss — it could be toxic chemicals, or even safe chemicals that become toxic once burned. You don’t want to inhale these toxic fumes," said Gushée.

