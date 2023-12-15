Sustainable gift ideas for everyone on your list

Focused on conservation, environment and human health, the Arizona State University guide to sustainable gifts has a little something for everyone.

Graduate students started the list back in 2020 and they update it with new ideas every year.

“Things that we used in our own lives that we thought were sustainable alternatives that could be good gifts and even thinking about experiences,” said Oliva Davis with the ASU sustainable committee.

For items, think about giving your loved ones home products like reusable dryer balls, paper towels, water bottles, and cookbooks.

“If you can get...a membership to a local zoo, that money will go towards conservations, which is really great," said Davis.

You can also give passes to national parks, museums, and theaters. Don’t rule out homemade gifts like pottery or artwork.

Another great idea is to donate to the person’s favorite nonprofit organization. Sometimes you can even get a little gift in return for donations.

“When you are able to give sustainability, you are able to not only support the planet, but you can support local businesses,” said Davis.

View ASU's gift guide here.

