DCS director can’t comment if shooting death at group home puts license at risk

PHOENIX — A week after a teen was shot and killed inside a group home facility licensed by the Department of Child Safety, the director of the department could not comment on if the group home’s license is at risk.

An 18-year-old was shot and killed by another resident last week at the North Star Independent Living Services off Mountain View Road in Phoenix.

A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges.

DCS Director Mike Faust was at a public meeting on Thursday for the Governor’s Council on Child Safety and Family Empowerment.

Director Faust did not speak about the group home shooting specifically in his updates to the governor’s council, but he did take questions from ABC15 about the shooting after the meeting.

“Our primary position right now is to make sure that the kids there are supported, crisis support there, safety of children, that’s been our focus since the incident and then as the investigation continues we’ll continue to unpack and then make adjustments or any changes of policies procedures, and things, if we deem its necessary after a thorough investigation,” said Faust.

When asked if they are looking at the licensing of the group home, Faust said they look at all instances. However, ABC15 followed up to ask about the accusation from former employees about guns, drugs and alcohol on campus and if the facility should be open, or if they have to immediately look at the licensing,

“Theres an open investigation going on, there’s a limit to what I can share,” said Faust.

It is unclear what’s next for the group home, or how long an investigation could take.

Contract records show that North Star Independent makes $135 to $200 a day per kid depending on the level of ‘trauma’ they are given.

The campus off Mountain View Road is licensed for 46 beds, and they have four other active facilities.

ABC15 has reported on how this was not the first shooting at the group home.

A former resident of North Star spoke with ABC15 about a shooting in February of 2021, just days after being put into the group home setting.

Jeremiah Grandstaff said he had concerns about the group home following that incident, as well as one involving him.

Grandstaff said in another incident on campus, he was shot near his eye by another resident who had a BB gun on campus. Grandstaff said his injuries were minor but raised concern for him.

Shortly after that encounter, Grandstaff moved into a different North Star home off of Crocus where he said his roommate who was placed in his home was using drugs.

“I let the staff know multiple, multiple, multiple times,” said Grandstaff, “I even called the Department of Child Safety, their 24/7 hotline number, I called that number because I felt my group home wasn’t doing anything about it.” Grandstaff said that the teen died of a drug overdose off-site.

It is unclear how many complaints DCS has received from staff, former staff members, or residents, but ABC15 has put in a public record request for the information.

A spokesperson for North Star said in a statement that they are “fully compliant with all State laws and Arizona DCS rules as to staffing and security of the facility.”

They add that they have a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and other contraband, and said that if a resident breaks the rules they report it to the case manager with DCS, “We cannot discipline, discharge or remove a child from the site without instruction from the case manager,” the statement read.

FULL STATEMENT:

“In partnership with Arizona’s DCS, the safety of the young adults and teenagers in our care is our top priority. We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and also to our talented staff and the other residents who knew him. We have counselors available on site for both our residents and staff during this difficult time.

As this incident involves at risk children, we are not commenting on the events that took place or the involved individuals. All such questions are being directed to the Phoenix PD for comment.

This apartment-style independent living facility is DCS-licensed for 46 beds and has been licensed since 2015. Youth age 16-20 years old reside at the facility. North Star operates five active sites across Arizona.

We are fully compliant with all State laws and Arizona DCS rules as to staffing and security of the facility. All residents receive services as coordinated by Arizona DCS.

As with any facility that provides care for older at-risk youth, police involvement can occur. We have partnered with DCS and the Phoenix Police Department in the past to proactively and positively mitigate risks at this facility and will continue to do so.

We are extremely grateful to our talented staff as we continue our mission in partnership with Arizona DCS to help at risk youth transition to adulthood and independent living.”

They went on to say, “We cannot speak about individual resident cases but allow me to share some general background you will likely find helpful.

We have a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and other contraband. North Star strictly follows State policies and rules in our efforts to enforce those rules upon our residents. We do confiscate any contraband we see in the open or find during a room inspection.

If a resident breaks the rules, our recourse is to report the incident to the case manager at AZ DCS (the document is called a UIR). In the UIR we may suggest that the individual needs additional services, or to suggest that the individual be moved to a different facility to receive the care they need. We cannot discipline, discharge or remove a child from the site without instruction from the case manager. While we can request a resident be moved to a different location, if approved (and it not always is), it generally is a 30-day process unless expedited by the case manager. During that time, they remain at our location.

The case manager gives all our residents a success plan upon their discharge from the system. The exception is if the resident goes AWOL, meaning they leave the facility and fail to return.”

As for security, North Star says after an incident in 2021 they put upgraded lighting, additional cameras and followed other measures permitted by regulatory and DCS rules.

