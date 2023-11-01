Data: The best schools in the Valley

Each year the Arizona Department of Education gives a report card to schools.

Over two-thirds of all schools in the state received either an “A” or “B”. By school type, the percentage of A and B schools are close for traditional K-8 and Hybrid (K-12) schools.

There was a big difference in traditional high schools where 30% were given an “A” while 45% were given a “B”. A similar grading trend for the state’s alternative schools as well, which mostly cater to children with learning disabilities, 20% of those schools were given an “A” while 61% had a “B”.

The share of “A” graded schools was also not much different between charter and district schools slightly more charter schools received an “A” in K-8, traditional high schools, and alternative schools. Charter hybrid schools did have an 11-point advantage over their district peers in the number of “A” graded schools.

Six of the seven highest-graded schools in the Valley are district schools. The scoring that determines the letter grade maxes out at 100, but bonus points can be added.

Here are the top-graded schools in the Valley:



Phoenix Union Bioscience High School (Phoenix Union High School District): 107

Boulder Creek Elementary School (Paradise Valley Unified): 103.82

Peoria Traditional School (Peoria Unified): 103.44

Alhambra Traditional School (Alhambra Elementary District): 103

Redfield Elementary School (Scottsdale Unified): 102.72

Freedom Traditional Academy (Dysart Unified): 102.14

Arizona College Prep High School (Chandler Unified): 101.44

BASIS Goodyear (Basis Schools Inc.): 101.15



Four of the five lowest-scoring schools in the valley were charter schools. Most of them are alternative schools. They are:



Pinnacle Online High School (Pinnacle Education-Tempe, Inc.): 8.76

Pillar Academy of Business & Finance (Pillar Charter School): 12

Pinnacle Online – WMCB (Pinnacle Education-WMCB, Inc.): 12.07

Gila Bend High School (Gila Bend Unified): 25.28

Astravo Online Academy (Arizona Education Solutions): 39.82

Arizona Autism Charter School (Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc.): 41.71

ABC15 also looked at Title I schools to see which improved the most over the last school year. These schools are typically found in lower-income areas.



CASA Academy: D to B +28.86

Tartesso Elementary School (Saddle Mountain Unified):C to A +28.01

Phoenix College Preparatory Academy (MCCCD): B to A +24.62

Academy with Community Partners: C to B +24.5

Legacy Traditional School – Goodyear: B to A +24.15

Search the table below to find the letter grade and score for any Valley school.