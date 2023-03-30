Data: Homelessness on the rise in Arizona

The number of those experiencing homelessness is on the rise in Arizona. The largest increase comes from individuals classified by officials as unsheltered.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires agencies receiving funding to conduct a “point in time” count of homeless populations in their regions of care.

The most recent count was conducted in 2022 and reported Arizona’s homeless population to be estimated at 13,553.

Seventeen hundred, or 13%, of people experiencing homelessness, were under the age of 18.

Veterans made up 605, in all, the total number of homeless housed in either emergency shelters or transitional housing was 41%.

Arizona has seen two trends in the past decade. The total number of those experiencing homelessness trended down from 2012 to 2017 before rising back up again.

Between 2020 and 2022 the total homeless population rose 23%in the state.

During that time, the number of sheltered homeless fell. There are third fewer sheltered individuals in Arizona compared to a decade ago.

Unsheltered homeless populations were the largest contributor to the rise.

Since 2012 the number of unsheltered people rose 160%. A 46% increase alone has occurred since 2020, from about 5,500 unsheltered individuals to over eight thousand.

While two-thirds of Arizona’s homeless reside in the Phoenix metro, Tucson has a much larger share of people classified as unsheltered.

About three in four homeless in Tucson do not have transitional housing or were counted in emergency shelters.

These numbers rank Arizona eighth in the country for the most homelessness according to a study by LendingTree.

California, New York, and Florida have the highest homeless populations but states in the top ten forms a ring around the country starting from all three western coastal states and traveling along the sunbelt. Ony the most urban states in the northeast is included in the top ten.

