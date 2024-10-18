‘CycleSafe’ device in development designed to keep riders safe if a car gets too close

PHOENIX — ‘CycleSafe’ is a small device in development designed to keep Arizonans safe while riding their bikes. The device and app is being created by Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and The Rob Dollar Foundation.

The device will be placed on a rider’s handlebars and will snap 45 to 50 images of a license plate if a driver gets within three feet of a cyclist. The best image will be mapped and sent to local law enforcement.

Chris Purcell, vice president of the Rob Dollar Foundation, says it’s a “data capture device that will help us understand how many cyclists are being buzzed by cars within three feet."

On October 6, several riders were hit by a driver in Tempe.

In 2023, two people were killed and nearly 20 others were hurt while on a group ride in Goodyear.

In 2017, a driver admitted to drinking and smoking the night before he hit and killed 36-year-old Rob Dollar.

Purcell rode and was close friends with Dollar.

"To be able to go through a situation of losing a good friend and turn those emotions into actions and be able to do something positive with it is a way of healing,” Purcell said.

Right now, there are limited regulations for drivers who crash into bike riders.

According to Arizona law, drivers must respect cyclists' right to share the road and maintain a distance of not less than three feet.

When asked if he thinks the app will hold drivers accountable, Purcell replied, “Absolutely. And I think it's not only holding drivers accountable, but it's it's changing legislation. It's getting city officials, law enforcement to think differently about this."

Purcell hopes to have CycleSafe out within a year.

He adds, “It's not a bike, it's a life. It's a human, it's a mother, it's a father.”

The 8th Annual Rob Dollar Ride is on October 27th.

For more information on how you can participate, click here.