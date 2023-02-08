CRIMINAL MINDED: "New podcast disputes account of journalist murder"

A new podcast series called "The Syndicate" is set to reveal many details on February 10, across multiple podcast platforms.

Alone in front of a microphone, Don Sikorski tells a tale of deception, murder, and the mob.

The founder of Criminal Minded Media slowly reveals the results of his latest investigation into the killing of journalist Don Bolles.

Bolles was killed by a car bomb in the parking lot of Phoenix's Claredon Hotel in 1976. Nearly 50 years later, Sikorski and his team believe they have more information to offer about the notorious case.

"The mafia influence in Arizona back then was massive, and that's something that a lot of people today don't realize," says Criminal Minded Media managing editor John Anagnopoulos, "It was something Don Bolles was relentlessly pursuing, and he paid with his life."

For nearly a year, the team dug through records and questioned the official account of Bolles' death. Even bringing on journalism students from ASU's Cronkite School to help.