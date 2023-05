Crews are currently working to extinguish a fire in Tonto National Forest Sunday.

The fire, named the 'Rolls Fire" is located on the east side of State Route 87 near the Four Peaks Road in the Rolls OHV Area.

Google Maps

Officials say the fire started around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

There are two hotshot crews currently working to extinguish the fire.

There are no closures at this time.

Officials advise avoiding Forest Roads 13 and 1863, along with FR 143.