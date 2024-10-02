County leaders celebrate opening of new affordable housing community in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — While affordable housing continues to be an issue around the Valley and across the country, county leaders are celebrating the opening of a new community doing a small part to improve the issue.

The new Alta Vista Ranch community is located near 16th Street and Southern Avenue and has 25 new single-family affordable homes.

The roughly 4.5-acre Habitat for Humanity project is the latest to development to be built with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

The Maricopa County Board approved more than $2.5 million for the project in 2022.

The community features energy-efficient homes and are available to eligible homeowners that have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Those eligible can pay an affordable, no-interest mortgage loan and complete 400 hours of volunteer service, or "Sweat Equity" as part of their home buying process.

The money approved for the community was a part of $65 million approved for projects across the county at the time.

Those projects are spread throughout the county including Gila Bend, central Phoenix and Wickenburg.