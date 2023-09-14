Coolidge schools on lockdown as authorities search for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

COOLIDGE, AZ — Schools in Coolidge are on lockdown as authorities search for a fugitive they consider "armed and dangerous."

Coolidge police say the search has put all schools in the community on lockdown.

The public is being asked to avoid the areas west of 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn Road.

Coolidge is located about 50 miles southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals, and Coolidge Police Department are all involved in this search, according to PCSO. Who they are searching for is not yet known.

Coolidge Junior High School sent out an alert to parents saying police are searching for a "felon." They add that all students are safe, and parents will be notified when the lockdown is lifted.

If you notice any suspicious activity, you are asked to call Coolidge police.