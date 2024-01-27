Community raises $30,000 to save longtime Phoenix blues venue

PHOENIX — Phoenix’s live music community is rallying around a popular blues venue to keep the music coming after a significant repair was needed to stay open.

Owner of the Rhythm Room, Bob Corritore, said he recently learned that he either needed to completely redo his parking lot or risk losing his insurance.

The parking lot is estimated to cost $30,000, according to Corritore.

“There’s all sorts of risks and god forbid someone get hurt,” Corritore said. “Then you could lose everything.”

The venue pushed out a call for donations this week online. In just three days, the fundraiser exceeded the $30,000 goal.

“I just want to say thank you,” Corritore said. “I feel very reinforced, reinvigorated and it gives me an extra commitment to the community because the community has shown me a huge commitment.”

The owner said any extra money will go toward other needed repairs.

“It’s all going to be put to use in ways that the people who paid for it will be able to see it,” Corritore said.

The Rhythm Room has been bringing the blues to Phoenix for more than 30 years.

“It’s a soul. It’s powerful. This place is my soul,” Musician Johnny Main said. “I think it’s absolutely awesome that everyone came together. They don’t want to see this place go down.”