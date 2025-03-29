Watch Now
Community, law enforcement, athletes team up for annual Guardian Games event

The annual event benefits Special Olympics Arizona and Law Enforcement Torch Run
Everyone's a winner at the Law Enforcement Torch Run Guardian Games. The annual event put on by Sanderson Ford features teams with athletes from Special Olympics Arizona, law enforcement, and members of the community. Teams competed in several events during the 2025 event at Westgate Entertainment District, hosted by CW7.
All of the proceeds raised from the event benefit Special Olympics Arizona and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

For those unable to attend but would still like to support the Guardian Games and Special Olympics Arizona, donations can be made here.

