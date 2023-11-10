Community honors Queen Creek teen killed in assault

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Friends, classmates and community members gathered Thursday to surround the family of 16-year-old Preston Lord with love and support.

Police say the teen was assaulted and killed after a Halloween party. More than a hundred tips have poured in but still, no arrests have been made.

"Even though he's gone, his light will never burn. It shines through me and all of you," said a friend of Lord.

One by one, those who knew Lord shared the lasting impact he made.

"Preston's ability to bring people together was truly remarkable. His infectious laughter, warm heart and compassionate nature created a sense of belonging in our student body," said a student council representative.

Lord was a student at Combs High School in San Tan Valley and was involved in basketball. The student council led a candlelight and luminary vigil there Thursday night, joined by hundreds of other people in the courtyard.

"He was my best friend. I wouldn't even say he was my best friend... he was more of a brother. I grew up with him," said one of Lord's best friends.

Many people still have questions surrounding his tragic death.

On October 28th, the Queen Creek Police Department was called out to the area of 194th St. and Via Del Rancho for an assault stemming from a Halloween party.

Officials say when they got there, Lord was found in the middle of the street. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, but the exact cause is still unclear. Police say they've received around 200 tips and have executed several search warrants.

"On behalf of the entire family, we would like to thank you for coming this evening. We thank you for the thoughts, prayers, donations and the kindness," said one of Lord's cousins.

As the vigil came to an end, the family asked for people to live like Lord did - with love and kindness.

