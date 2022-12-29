Community comes together to support families devastated by frozen lake tragedy

A community is mourning and coming together to support two families torn apart by an expected tragedy.

Three parents died after falling through the ice Monday at Woods Canyon Lake, east of Payson.

Officials identified the victims as Narayana Rao Muddana, Haritha Muddana, and Gokul Mediseti.

"He's a very fun, loving guy. He's very kind at heart. Loved his kids" said Kishore Pittala, Narayana's next-door neighbor and close friend.

Kishore told ABC15 the Muddana family invited his family to Woods Canyon Lake a few days ago.

"On Sunday night he sent me the link. 'Hey, we are heading out to this place. Do you want to join?' I said, 'No, I was already tired.'"

But two other families joined the Muddanas who were celebrating Haritha's birthday.

"A total of 11 people went there, and as you know, two families got impacted," said Venkat Kommineni, President of the Arizona Telugu Association.

The parents, Narayana Rao and Haritha, fell into the icy water along with their friend Gokul Mediseti, who leaves behind a wife and one daughter.

"I was in shock," said Kishore. "I don't understand, did this really happen for a moment?"

Kishore and other friends drove up to Payson on Monday night to get the two orphaned girls from DCS custody.

"I can see from the faces, I know they have some sadness. But they are doing good for now," said Kishore.

The two girls are currently staying with Kishore and his family, but will soon fly to India.

"Because [the] grandparents are there in India, and they are going to take care of them," said Venkat.

Venkat told ABC15 he was surprised by how many people have attempted to help the girls directly.

"I think five people reached out to me saying, 'Are these kids up for adoption? We would like to take care of their life.'"

More than $500,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe fundraiser for the families impacted.

"The money is going to go [in] the name of the kids - for their education, for their future, whatever they need to do in life," said Venkat.

