Three people dead after falling through ice at Coconino County lake

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — Coconino County Sheriff's Office officials tell ABC15 two bodies have been pulled from Woods Canyon Lake, a day after it was reported they fell through ice.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, officials said they received a call for help and it's believed three people walked onto the frozen lake to take a photo when they fell through.

A woman was found and pronounced dead on Monday while the two other men remained missing.

Crews searching Woods Canyon Lake in Payson

On Tuesday, rescue crews continued searching the water.

After searching for several hours CCSO said the bodies of the two men were located and pulled from the lake.

Woods Canyon Lake is about 35 miles east of Payson.

The spokesperson says it's unclear who saw the three fall through the ice and called 9-1-1. It's also not clear how long it took for first responders to respond to the remote lake.

Gila County Sherriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety also contributed to the search.

The identities of the three individuals have not yet been released.