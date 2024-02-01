Community college boot camp trains semiconductor technicians quickly

MESA — The semiconductor industry is booming in Arizona and there is a big need for more people with expertise. As more recent announcements and investments are coming out to help train more of those technicians, one community college is already doing just that.

On Wednesday at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College location in Mesa, a group of students sat at their computers as their instructor, Jeffrey Davis, gave them the basics of the semiconductor industry. Wednesday marked day eight of 10 of the crash-course boot camp the Maricopa Community College District holds every so often.

Davis said they learn about the basic skills like the tools that are used in the industry. Then, the students also take part in labs where there’s automation and they have to troubleshoot issues he gives them. Machines used in the class are smaller but similar to the machines that are used in the semiconductor plants.

“It’s really going to take out a lot of surprise going into work the first day,” Davis said of the information taught during the boot camp. “You get hired on at one of the semiconductor manufacturing sites, it’s going to be overwhelming, you’re not going to know what others expect. At least with this class, you’re going to walk in and have an idea of what you’re walking into. It takes a lot of the stress out of the first day jitters.”

Dominique Ingram is looking toward changing careers at 34. He works in property management, but after a conversation with friends, he found out about the boot camp. With eight days of the course under his belt, he knows he wants to continue on this path.

“Being my age and not having as many options for trades leaving high school, I think this is super fun,” he said. “Something that’s very quick and they’re giving you a lot of tools to move forward with a career instead of going to a nine to five you might not be happy with.”

While 10 days of training may sound pretty quick to get a job, it’s possible, Davis said.

“I think 10 days is enough. It’s a lot. It’s very spread out, you don’t get like in depth knowledge, but at the community colleges, there are associate’s degrees that you can go further into subjects if you want to learn more. Just to get started off, it’s a good chance,” Davis said.

Davis said some of the students he had from the boot camp now works with him at Intel.

The Maricopa Community College District said after the 10-day boot camp, they keep in contact with students and reach out to them at different time frames to see if they’ve been hired for a semiconductor job. Of those who did respond, 26% of them said they got hired.

It’s a booming industry that needs more people quickly. According to the White House, it’s estimated there’s a need for 100,000 new technicians over the next decade to help meet that demand.

Last week, the City of Phoenix announced a registered apprenticeship program for semiconductor technicians. The first cohort will be from current contractors at TSMC, the manufacturing plant told ABC15. Those people will then become full-time TSMC employees as they start the apprentice program.

“Just as we committed to bringing the world’s most advanced semiconductor technology to the US, we are equally committed to investing and building an advanced workforce which matches it,” Brian Harrison, the president of TSMC Arizona, said in a press release. “TSMC Arizona is grateful for the leadership of Phoenix Mayor Gallego, and the support of many education partners across the Valley for aligning on this first-of-its kind registered technician apprentice program which will serve us for decades to come.”

On Wednesday, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University announced they came to an agreement to work collaboratively on research projects and academic partnerships that relate to semiconductor manufacturing.