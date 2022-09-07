Clements transferred to Pima County Jail; jury selection in Maribel Gonzalez murder trial begins

TUCSON, AZ — Christopher Clements has been transferred to the Pima County Jail from Maricopa County for his upcoming murder trial.

Clements is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

Clements will also go on trial for the first-degree murder of 6-year-old Isabel Celis in February of 2023. She disappeared from her midtown bedroom in April of 2012.

Here's what we have learned from Pima County Superior Court:

More than 300 potential jurors received the questionnaire.

The court is closed to the public and media Thursday for jury selection.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

There are no cameras allowed in the courtroom throughout the trial.

