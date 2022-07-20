Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Trials rescheduled for man accused of killing 2 Tucson girls

Charges filed in murder of Isabel Celis
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tucson PD
Charges filed in murder of Isabel Celis
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 13:22:50-04

TUCSON, AZ — The scheduled trials of a man accused of kidnapping and killing two young Tucson girls have been postponed again.

Christopher Clements is facing 22 felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzalez murder suspect may have more victims

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Clements now will face trial in the Gonzales case starting Sept. 8 and the Celis case starting Feb. 2, 2023.

The 40-year-old Clements is accused of kidnapping the girls separately before dumping their bodies in the Pima County desert.

Prosecutors said Celis vanished from her parents’ east-side Tucson home in April 2012 while Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend’s house in 2014.

Gonzales’ body was found days after she disappeared while Isabel’s remains were not recovered until Clements led federal agents to them in March 2017, according to authorities.

Clements’ trials have been rescheduled at least four times.

A Pima County Superior Court judge confirmed new trial dates Tuesday after Clements’ lead attorney asked for time to recover from an undisclosed medical issue.

Clements already is serving a prison sentence of up to 35 years for Maricopa County burglary in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!