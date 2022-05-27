City of Phoenix hosts Summer Safety Day

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix hosted a Summer Safety Day, bringing together several Valley organizations to highlight the dangers of summers in the desert and what people can do to stay safe.

Demonstrations included what to do when your car hydroplanes in the rain, where to find cooling centers, how Phoenix Fire conducts water rescues and how Phoenix Parks and Recreation clears out downed trees after a storm.

Information was also handed out, including how deadly the summertime heat can be and which people are most vulnerable.

RELATED: Phoenix approves heat response plan

Scott Hall, the Interim Director with the City of Phoenix's Homeless Services Division, says 64% of heat-related deaths in 2021 were homeless that were unsheltered.

"We really want to encourage people, especially those that are unsheltered on the streets, to find these resources to get in and engage," Hall says.

Other organizations in attendance were APS, SRP, Phoenix Police, the National Weather Service, and Phoenix Water.