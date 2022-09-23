Citizens’ referendum receives enough signatures to put school choice expansion on hold

PHOENIX — The law to expand the Empowerment Scholarship Account program was set to go into effect on Saturday, but a citizens’ referendum received enough signatures to put it on hold.

Save Our Schools, the group behind the citizens’ referendum, gathered more than 141,700 signatures and delivered them to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office at 3 p.m. Friday. The group needed more than 118,000 signatures to pause the law.

Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2853 into law in July, letting families use nearly $7,000 a year to pay for students to go to any school they want, including private schools, or get homeschooling. The money would come from the public education fund.

A similar law to expand the ESA program failed to pass in 2018.

Save Our Schools collected more than 141,700 signatures to put a pause on the school choice voucher expansion.



People who oppose the law, like those who are a part of Save Our Schools, say the initiative will hurt public schools and take money away from them. Those who want the expansion say it gives more families choices.

Now that the organization dropped off ballots, it has to go through a verification process, which the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office said could take more than a month.

If all is verified, voters could see a ballot measure regarding the expansion in 2024.