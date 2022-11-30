Chris Powell's 'Move One Million' encourages physical and mental health practices in Valley students

MESA, AZ — It may seem like just a two-minute, 20-second warm-up routine... but it's so much more!

ABC15 recently went to Field Elementary School, one of the many schools in the Mesa Unified District that are currently using the "Move One Million" program to get their students and staff energized for the day ahead.

It was created by fitness expert Chris Powell, who we first met when he started on ABC's hit show "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss."

Normally, the kids do the video each morning, but when Nick was there, they got the chance to do it live with Chris!

"The simplicity is what makes it special," says Chris. "It's huge because that's the first step. And if you think about it, how many of these kids wouldn't be doing a two-minute workout in the first place? As soon as you're done, you feel good for a lot of reasons- physiologically or mentally."

It's a warm-up not just for their bodies, but also for their minds. P.E. teacher Kerri Johnson says it's changing her students' lives.

"It's a tool. But it gives us that chance to bring mindfulness and movement into the classroom," she explains.

For many of the students we met, it's now become a key part of their day.

"It helps me wake myself up and get ready for the day," says fourth grader Rachel Soto, who's been doing the program for the past two years.

"I have yet to have anyone go through this process and just go through the 13 movements and not have a smile on their faces," Chris tells us. "It just feels so good."

And for Chris, the movements actually transcend fitness - they help create a common bond he believes will help bridge gaps in what has become an often-divided world.

The program is free. If you'd like more information, click here.