Chipotle Mexican Grill opening drive-thru location in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Chipotle wants to capitalize on the recent population boom Mesa has seen and is expanding its "Chipotlane" concept.

"Chipotlane" or a drive-thru Chipotle is not new to the Valley, the first one broke ground in September 2019.

The new location is set to open Wednesday, April 12. Not that you'll need to go in, but doors open at 10:45 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., every day.

The location is on Ray Road near Ellsworth, about two miles north of Bell Bank Park.

Customers will be able to enjoy all their classic favorites as well as the new chicken al pastor and Tik-Tok-inspired fajita quesadilla.

Chipotle says they are hiring for the new location and take 25 employees per storefront on average. They also offer a crew bonus, a debt-free college degree program, and access to mental health care.