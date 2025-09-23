Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child in serious condition after being struck by car near 48th St and McDowell Rd

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
phoenix fire ambulance
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A child is in serious condition after it was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say that just after 11:30 a.m., the child and a woman were in the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road when they were struck.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the child to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman was alert and evaluated by crews at the scene. It's unclear if the woman is the child's mother.

Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

No further details have been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen