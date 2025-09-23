Child in serious condition after being struck by car near 48th St and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — A child is in serious condition after it was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say that just after 11:30 a.m., the child and a woman were in the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road when they were struck.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the child to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman was alert and evaluated by crews at the scene. It's unclear if the woman is the child's mother.

Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

No further details have been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.