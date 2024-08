PHOENIX — A child is in the hospital after getting struck by a car in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police officials say officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road where a family member "accidentally" struck a young child with a car.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is being treated by medical staff.

Details of what led to the incident are still being investigated.

