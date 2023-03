PHOENIX — Phoenix police say that a child died near 24th Street and Broadway Road early Sunday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers received a call about a child not breathing.

When they arrived, they located the child, and firefighters performed life-saving measures before taking the child to a local hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is an open investigation and police have not said what led to the child's death.