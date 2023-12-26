Watch Now
Check your tickets! Recent Arizona Powerball tickets win $1M and $50,000

Two winning tickets sold in the Valley, two in Tucson
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 26, 2023
Check your Powerball tickets! While no one hit the jackpot, there are a handful of winners from recent Powerball games, including someone who won $1 million!

Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket sold at a Queen Creek Safeway won $1 million and a ticket sold at a Tucson Circle K won $50,000 in the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53, and Powerball 6.

The Monday, Dec. 25 drawing resulted in two $50,000 winners. Those tickets were sold at a Goodyear QuikTrip and the Chicago Bar in Tucson.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29, and Powerball 4.

The next estimated Powerball jackpot is $685 million with a cash value of $344.7 million!

