Check your tickets! $1M winning Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX — Check your tickets! A Powerball player won $1 million after Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Phoenix at QuikTrip near 32nd Street and Indian School Road (2941 E. Indian School Rd.).

The winning numbers in the Sept. 16 drawing were 8, 11, 19, 24, 46, and Powerball 5.

According to Arizona Lottery, the $1-million winning ticket remains unclaimed as of Monday morning.

The Monday night jackpot is up to an estimated $638 million.