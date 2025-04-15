Watch Now
Caretaker arrested after vulnerable adult dies near 21st and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a caretaker following the death investigation of the man he was supposed to be caring for.

Just after 5 p.m. on April 10, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 21st and Glendale avenues for an "unresponsive" man.

The man, identified as 50-year-old William Miller, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives learned Miller was disabled and required a caretaker. The caretaker was identified as 36-year-old Nuru Niyonkuru.

During the death investigation, Phoenix PD learned Niyonkuru did not properly care for Miller leading up to his death. This resulted in Niyonkuru's arrest.

He was booked into jail on one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

