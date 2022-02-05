Candidate for Secretary of State asks DOJ to investigate Kelli Ward and fake Republican electors

PHOENIX — More potential legal problems for Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward. Earlier this week the January 6th Commission subpoenaed Ward and her husband Michael Ward's phone records as part of its investigation.

The Wards signed documents falsely claiming to be among the state's presidential electors in 2020. Friday, former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, who is running as a Democratic candidate for Secretary of State, sent an official request to the Department of Justice accusing Kelli Ward and the eleven people who signed on as electors of making false claims to federal and state officials in an attempt to change the electoral college votes in Arizona.

"While public reports have indicated that DOJ investigations may be ongoing, I have no personal knowledge that Arizona's slate of fake electors is under investigation," Fontes said. "It stands to reason at least one person in Arizona with personal knowledge of the truth must come forward and stand up for what's right. That's what I did today."

Republican political consultant Stan Barnes sees Fontes' criminal complaint as a political move. "I don't think it's going anywhere as a legal matter," Barnes said,

"An added filing by a partisan on the ground in Arizona is less relevant although it's an important political item of the day."

In July, the Wards joked on social media about requests by Democrats to have Attorney General Mark Brnovich investigate her.

"Wow big news, big news today, Kelli Ward trying to influence the election. Isn't that illegal?" Kelli and Michael Ward said.

But the subpoenas this week are no joke. The January 6th Commission is seeking the Wards phone records from November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021.

"If the U.S. Congress is investigating your behavior around the 2020 election that's a pressure point," Barnes said.

The Wards are attempting to block the subpoenas. There is no word yet on when a judge will rule on their request.

ABC15 reached out to Kelli Ward and the attorney representing her and her husband. We have not received a response.