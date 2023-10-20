Businesses help those impacted by sudden closure of Phoenix dress shop

PHOENIX — ABC15 continues receiving emails from viewers following the sudden closure of a Phoenix dress shop. Many young girls are left without a quinceñeara dress but now, some businesses are coming to the rescue.

"Receiving this news, that I got a new dress and it was for free and it was a donation... it just really brought, like, everything together," said Daniela Herrera.

14-year-old Herrera was one of the dozens impacted last week by the sudden closing of Oh La La by Posh in Phoenix. She learned the dress for her upcoming quinceañera was never ordered and her family has not received a refund.

"It was really hard because me and my family have gone through a lot this past year," said Herrera.

Things turned around when a dress manufacturer in Mexico heard about what was going on and stepped in to help. They selected Herrera as the winner.

"A big thank you for making my dream come true... cause if it wasn't for him, we would have been stressing everywhere trying to find a dress and he appeared," said Herrera.

The manufacturer hopes to help at least one other girl.

Elisa's Quinceañeras, near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, is another business helping those impacted. Herrera went there to choose accessories, like a crown, to compliment her dress.

"It's really pretty; I really like it. It was what I was looking for - something big," said Herrera.

Elisa's Quinceañeras is doing all it can to find replacement dresses for these young girls. They are even offering a $400 discount.

"We are here, like I said, in the best position to help them and try to find their dress," said Alma Hickman, manager of Elisa's Quinceañeras.

ABC15 has learned the owner of Oh La La also owns Posh Bridal in El Paso. Media outlets there are reporting that the store also suddenly closed just this week. Many brides are left in the same position, without a dress.