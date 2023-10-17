Customers demand answers after local quinceañera boutique suddenly closes

A popular boutique in Phoenix suddenly closed its doors at 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue. Many customers are now left searching for answers, saying they are without dresses and money.

Anaih Ortiz picked out what she calls the perfect dress for her quinceañera, a Mexican tradition held for a girl turning 15 years old.

"I just loved it so much. I felt like, in that dress, that was actually me," said 14-year-old Anaih Ortiz.

The dress is considered the centerpiece in the traditional celebration. Anaih's mother ordered her dress a year in advance from Oh La La by Posh in Phoenix. It was expected to come this past April.

"After a few times that I called, they told me that they had hijacked a big order of dresses and they had resubmitted my order, so it'd be another four months or so," said Karla Ortiz, mother of Anaih.

After several more months of back-and-forth, Karla says they received a call on October 1 that the dress had come in. But before they could pick it up, they received some unsettling news.

"Sunday night I received the voicemail saying 'Hey, the store closed so don't even come. We're not gonna be there.' And then, so that next day, I came and I saw that the store was empty," said Ortiz.

"I was very sad because I had really loved the dress and also, I felt bad for my parents. They work hard for the money to make my dreams come true," said Anaih.

They are not the only ones left in disbelief. Customers have been flooding the boutique's social media pages with similar statements, writing:

You closed the store without letting people who ordered dresses know. How do we get a refund or the dress?

Many are left frustrated as they claim they aren't getting any answers.

"Nothing left," said Chris Buenrostro, owner of Glam by Christopher.

Chris Buenrostro walked us through what once was Oh La La. He was affiliated with the boutique at one point but recently cut those ties. He was instead focusing on his own business, which happens to be situated within the same building.

"In no way will my hair and makeup clients be affected by this. I'm willing to speak to anyone face-to-face, I'm willing to take any phone call and I will fight for anything I'm passionate about," said Buenrostro.

ABC15 reached out to the owner of Oh La La who provided the following statement:

I'm in as much shock and disbelief as every single customer right now... I cannot comment in further detail until I am instructed further by my attorney.

Thankfully for Anaih, she was able to find her dress from a different store and is looking forward to her Quiñce in December.

"I'm just so happy that you did all of this for me. Thank you, mom," said Anaih.