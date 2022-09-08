British living in Arizona mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

PHOENIX — When people walk into George and Dragon’s Pub in downtown Phoenix, owner David Wimberley transports people back to the UK.

“People, they say, when they walk in here, I’m at home,” Wimberley said.

On Thursday, those at the pub enjoyed a Manchester United football game while also remembering the Queen.

Sean Moore is visiting from England for a few months. He heard the news Thursday morning about Her Majesty’s passing on all the news networks.

“It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling. Shock hasn’t quite hit yet, it’s a bit weird. The Queen’s been around since I was born. I’m 43. She’s always been there,” Moore said.

That sentiment echoed from other people ABC15 talked with on Thursday.

“The one thing that was stable in Great Britain was the Queen. It doesn’t matter what party you’re with, or if you’re conservative. Everybody loved the Queen. It’s a really, really sad day,” Wimberley said.

Russell Scott and his choir, Next Stage, are in Arizona. They sang at the Diamondback’s game a few days ago and they are set to sing again in a 9/11 ceremony.

“It’s like that moment in time: Where were you when this happened? To say were in Arizona, you feel very far away from home right now as you can imagine,” he said.

On Thursday, the group went up to the Grand Canyon to visit but had to make a stop on the way there.

“We stopped the bus, we pulled over. We let people have a moment just to take that in and there were some tears shed,” Scott said.

Scott acknowledges there won’t be a reign like hers for a long time.

“My children will potentially see three monarchs. They obviously saw Queen Elizabeth. King Charles, and then of course there could be a King William in the future,” he said.

To honor the Queen, Wimberley is remembering her with her favorite drink. Wimberley said she likes Dubonnet and Gin, two shots of Dubonnet and one of gin. He said the Queen’s mother liked the opposite, which was two shots of gin and one shot of Dubonnet.

“She liked to drink,” he said. “I’ve tried. It’s bloody horrible, but she likes it.”

All three say it will be an adjustment to move from a queen to a king. Scott said it doesn’t roll off the tongue as well, since King Charles III was a prince for decades.

“In my lifetime, I’ve only known one queen. Now, we’re going to be singing ‘God, Save the King,’ and looking up to Prince Charles who will now be King Charles,” Scott said.

Scott, Wimberley and Moore are eager to see what happens next as the King moves forward.

Moore believes King Charles III is “ahead of everyone else” when it comes to green issues, protecting wildlife and lands.

“A very switched-on guy. He’s been preparing for this job 70-odd years, right? That’s quite some preparation. He’ll do a good job, I’m sure.”

Wimberley said they will open the pub for the funeral so people can come watch.

