Breast cancer survivors to be honored in Sunday's halftime show during Cardinals vs. Bengals game

GLENDALE, AZ — For the 14th consecutive year, Cigna and the Arizona Cardinals will be teaming up during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor survivors at a home game.

Cigna employees, their guests, and 100 other cancer survivors will be honored at the halftime show at the home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Participants will take the first ceremonial steps for this year's American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix event, and walk across the field of State Farm Stadium.

Cecilia Estrada will be one of those people.

She's a pharmacy technician for Cigna, and also a breast cancer survivor.

Her story is a unique one. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at a routine doctor's checkup at just 15 years old.

Ten years later, she's now a survivor.

"Being amongst all the other women who have been through the same battle that I have is really empowering," Estrada said. "Knowing that, like, we're all here for each other, we can get through this with each other has just really made such a big difference in my life."

The Cardinals and Cigna said they want to educate the community about breast health and the importance of preventive screenings.

Fans are invited to Cigna Healthcare's booth before the game on the Great Lawn from 10 a.m. to noon.

They can have their picture taken on an interactive green screen photo booth with Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders and Arizona Cardinals alumni. There will be skin cancer screenings and a sunscreen station, and representatives from Check for a Lump, a breast health education and support organization for people with breast cancer, will be there to educate people on preventive cancer care.

Kick-off is at 1:05 p.m.