Border community leaders react to asylum crackdown

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced stricter asylum changes to try and cut down on illegal border crossings.

The order effectively shuts down asylum claims for anyone who tries to enter the U.S. outside of a legal port of entry.

The halt will take effect if the average daily border encounters reach 2,500.

Current crossings are above that number.

Pastor Ramon Montoya helps migrants in both Nogales, Arizona and Mexico. He says he's concerned about a potential backup at his shelter in Sonora.

“Normally we have them for eight, maybe ten days. And now we’re going on 15 days,” Montoya said. “What are we going to do with these people? Throw them on the street? Human beings.”

As far as enforcement goes, Art Del Cueto with the National Border Patrol Council said questions remain surrounding how this will work for boots on the ground every day. Even so, he says there needs to be more action if there’s to be a more effective, long-term solution.

“You’re going back to the last administration policies but not fully,” Del Cueto said. “You need to detain everyone coming across at this point and actually have immigration judges, somebody there to look at these cases.”

Mayors from across the border were invited to President Biden’s announcement. Yuma’s mayor Douglas Nicholls did not go to D.C. However, he said the order echoes what he’s been asking for, for years.

“It’s yet to be seen how effective all that will be but definitely something that’s a little more positive on the enforcement and discouragement of people coming through that truly don’t have an asylum need,” Nicholls said. “Why did it take so long to get here?”

