Body camera video released of recent Phoenix carjacking spree

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera video from a carjacking spree that spanned across the city just two weeks ago.

Officers were helping another agency investigate a car associated with a shooting on August 10. They say they tried to pull Carlos Delfin over when he took off.

The body camera video starts once Delfin is on SR51, near Indian School Road. Police said the man tried to carjack a white car at gunpoint. As the officer approaches Delfin, he runs off and then successfully carjacks a truck.

While driving off on the freeway, the officer is seen running toward Delfin and shooting multiple times.

Delfin then caused multiple crashes across Phoenix, hurting at least one woman. The crime spree ended after another crash, near 10th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

"Yeah, it hit my post right here," said Steven VanZanen, a resident in the area.

VanZanen is thankful no one inside was hit by the out-of-control car.

"Cops driving in the area, then the helicopter. It was pretty wild. I wasn't able to get back into the home until about 4 a.m.," said VanZanen.

At that point, officers were able to make an arrest. Another body camera video showed them later escorting the suspect to a room for processing.

As for the police shooting on SR51, ABC15 is working to learn whether the officer followed proper protocol as he opened fire on the crowded highway.