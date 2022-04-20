Board of Supervisors name Rachel Mitchell interim Maricopa County Attorney

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has named a new interim County Attorney to replace Allister Adel.

During a special meeting Wednesday the Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Rachel Mitchell as the new interim Maricopa County Attorney. She will be sworn in today at 11 a.m.

Mitchell will lead the Maricopa County Attorney's Office until this November's election.

Adel resigned earlier this year with her last day being March 25. Her resignation comes after a growing list of scandals and failures dating back to her election in November 2020.

In early 2021, ABC15’s “Politically Charged” investigation exposed MCAO colluded with Phoenix police to invent a gang and falsely charge protesters as members.

Later that summer, Adel entered an out-of-state rehab facility , but kept it secret from county leaders.

Adel is facing multiple state bar investigations, including one for failing to properly supervise her office when prosecutors falsely charged dozens of protesters in 2020.

