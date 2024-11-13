Boa constrictor found hidden in pickup truck after drive from Mesa to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The desert is home to several creepy, crawly - and arguably scary - species of animals, but a local man recently got a surprise he didn't expect after an East Valley drive.

Scottsdale Fire Department says its firefighters were recently called to check out the strange situation in a parking lot after receiving a call from a driver regarding a snake.

Fire officials say a man drove his pickup truck from the Mesa area to Scottsdale and when he parked, he noticed a snake stick its head out from under the truck.

Scottsdale FD

The crew safely removed the snake, which was determined to be a boa constrictor, after taking off the vehicle’s skid plate for access.

Scottsdale FD

The snake was turned over to the Arizona Herpetological Society for safe handling and care. Officials believe it may have been a pet that had gone missing, possibly from Mesa.