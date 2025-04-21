Bishop John Dolan reacts to death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced early Monday.

His death occurred one day after Easter.

The Death of Pope Francis

Bishop John Dolan with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix released the following statement regarding the death of Pope Francis Monday morning:

“With deep sorrow, yet with enduring hope in the Resurrection, we mourn the passing of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. A shepherd to the world, he was a man who listened—truly listened—not only to the faithful within the Church but to people of all faiths and goodwill. He reminded us that even those without faith in God could offer their kind thoughts, and he humbly welcomed them.

“Pope Francis was a man of accompaniment, walking alongside the poor, the marginalized, migrants, refugees, and the displaced. His heart was always with those on the peripheries, and he tirelessly advocated for their dignity and rights. His most recent Synod on Synodality provided a roadmap for the Church’s future, one rooted in encounter and listening. ‘Todos, todos, todos,’ he would say—everyone belongs in the conversation, for the Church is the home of all.

“I was particularly moved by his deep concern for the oppressed, the poorest of the poor, and those who struggle with mental health. His witness to Christ’s love and mercy brought hope to so many who felt forgotten. At a time when the Church risked turning inward, Pope Francis was the right hope— calling us to reclaim our ecumenical and interreligious spirit of dialogue.

“He challenged world leaders, the wealthy, and the middle class never to lose sight of the Gospel’s moral imperative: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ To bishops and priests, he urged a rejection of clericalism, calling us instead to be true pastors, close to the people, with the ‘smell of the sheep’ upon us. He lived this call himself, reaching out with tenderness and compassion to all of God’s children. Now, in this Jubilee Year of Hope, we hear his voice once more: Do not despair. Hope in God will not disappoint. Even in a world torn by turmoil and hopelessness, his life and message remind us that our hope in Christ is never in vain.

“For a man who spent his life hoping in Christ, the Redeemer of the world, we now offer our prayers and thoughts, trusting that our Heavenly Shepherd will lift this worthy servant upon His shoulders and carry him into eternal joy. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”