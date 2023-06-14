Bill to add protections for those under guardianships, conservatorships headed to AZ Governor

PHOENIX — A reform bill that would add more protection for people in the probate court system who find themselves placed in guardianships or conservatorships is now heading to Governor Hobbs' desk.

Lawmakers in the Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 1291 on Tuesday, which would add several changes to the law, including making sure that those who are placed under the care of another know all their rights.

A conservatorship is appointed through a court system when a person becomes in control of another's financial, healthcare and personal decisions.

Another key part of the bill would make sure those in the system see their loved ones.

“It lets people see their relatives in most situations the person who is in charge of them, or the conservator, will let them, but sometimes they will say no for sometimes good reasons, but sometimes for bad reasons,” State Senator John Kavanagh told ABC15 in March.

Governor Katie Hobbs has already signed another bill around conservatorships and guardianships this session. SB 1038 creates a probate advisory panel that will file an annual report to the legislature on improvements that could be made in the probate process.