Bill aimed to stop squatters in AZ heads to governor’s desk

PHOENIX, AZ — Lawmakers want to crack down on squatting situations and make it easier for homeowners to remove unwanted occupants.

The bill, SB1129, is now headed to Governor Katie Hobbs’ desk.

As the law currently stands, homeowners looking to kick a squatter out must go through a court process.

The bill would speed things up, allowing homeowners to submit an affidavit to police. Then law enforcement could remove the person on the property.

The property owner can kick out a squatter as long as the occupant is there unlawfully, there’s no prior written or verbal agreement to live in the property and the homeowner has given that person notice to leave.

“When we leave one home and come back a few weeks later to find people squatting in that home, that’s unsafe,” Republican sponsor and state Senator Wendy Rogers said. “This gives law enforcement the expedience to be able to remove these people.”

Rogers said the bill is modeled after a similar measure passed in Florida.

The bill has drawn some criticism from those who argue fast removal process could harm lawful tenants or be used against people in domestic violence situations.

“This bill would have really harmful ramifications,” Democratic State Representative Rep. Analise Ortiz said on April 4. “We need to think about the decisions that we are making in this chamber and how it will impact people day to day.”

However, bill supporters say the measure does indeed protect lawful tenants and allows for anyone wrongfully removed from the property to sue for damages. It also prohibits property owners from removing family members under the expedited process.