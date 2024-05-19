Watch Now
Forward progress stopped for Basin Fire sparks near Superstition Mountains

Tonto National Forest officials say the fire was at 50 acres Sunday
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 19, 2024
PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A new wildfire sparked Sunday near the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County.

Tonto Forest officials confirm the fire, called the Basin Fire, has burned about 50 acres of land so far.

They add that four engines and an air tanker are responding to the fire.

At approximately 2 p.m., officials confirmed that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

The fire comes on the heels of the Wildcat Fire, which has quickly spread to burn more than 12,000 acres since igniting Saturday near Bartlett Lake.

It's not yet clear how the fire started or if any structures are threatened.

