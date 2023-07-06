Sun City West Banner Health Center evacuation lifted after nitrogen leak

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — A portion of the Banner Health Center in Sun City West was evacuated Thursday morning after a nitrogen leak.

The leak occurred around 8 a.m. at the medical facility near Grand Avenue and Reems Road.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials say a surgery center within the medical complex was evacuated after a small leak was found in a 50-liter nitrogen tank.

There were no readings of nitrogen within the building, but seven people reported symptoms of nausea and dizziness. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The evacuations have since been lifted and the surgery center has reopened.

The cause of the leak is not known.

Editor's note: Officials originally reported the tank was 50 gallons, but later corrected the size.