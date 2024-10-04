AZ natives impacted by Hurricane Helene seek recovery in their new hometowns

MESA, AZ — Crews are working around the clock to clear the mess left by Hurricane Helene, with piles of debris littering regions struck by the storm.

Arizona natives are among those coping with the devastation.

“We're all struggling mentally and emotionally. This is our third storm in 13 months,” said Kirbi Mason, who lives in Valdosta, GA. “It's just down power lines and down trees everywhere. A lot of people lost their homes.”

The destruction spans from Valdosta, Georgia, where Kirbi is going on seven days without power or water, to Asheville, North Carolina, where Kayla Shepherd’s home is underwater and unlivable.

“We never thought this could happen to us in the mountains of North Carolina, and it did badly. Badly,” Shepherd said.

These women, born and raised in Mesa, are now coping with Hurricane Helene’s worst.

“Just community loss, honestly at this point, like we don't have a city anymore,” Shepherd said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

They are just two of millions that one insurance company in Mesa hopes to help. Insurance Professionals of Arizona made a donation to Samaritan's Purse, a North Carolina organization on the ground providing aid.

“That's amazing, because it's like your home is helping your home,” Kirbi said.

Shepherd’s sister and Kirbi's brother are both employees at the company.

“It's great to help out everyone,” Nathan Mason, Insurance Professionals of Arizona Head Account Manager, said.

Along with the financial contribution, comes a word to the wise that the hurricane brought to light. Nathan says flood insurance is crucial for every eligible homeowner, including in Arizona.

“We get floods. We get flash floods,” Nathan said. “Flood insurance is there for the extremes.”

He says the hurricane could also have a ripple effect in Arizona, felt in the wallet. Insurance Professionals of Arizona warns because of surging demand for materials and contractors in the hurricane zone, homeowner insurance rates all across the country could go up.

“Back when Katrina happened, we saw a good 10 to 15 percent rate increase. It stayed on for a couple of years,” Nathan said. “So probably look at another 10 percent, maybe next year or the year after.”

The company says in a Facebook post, they hope insurance carriers pay claims quickly so people can start to rebuild their lives.

“Our morale is just giving back,” Shepherd said.

In the aftermath, a group of Red Cross volunteers from Arizona is also taking action. They have been on the ground in Florida since the storm hit.

One is writing damage reports so homeowners can begin to apply for help.

“A lot of tree damage. Today we were sent again, kind of an inland location, Arcadia, where we checked out a neighborhood that had, oh, upwards of three feet of water in the homes,” Patrick Wathen of Tucson said.

Another volunteer is offering comfort at a Red Cross shelter for hundreds of people who have been displaced and have no where else to go.

“People were coming in soaked to the bone,” Michael Gregoire of Phoenix said. “Most of them experienced nothing like this before. They've lived through a few hurricanes, but nothing like the water surge they had this time.”

You can help too. ABC15 and the Scripps Howard Foundation are collecting donations to assist relief efforts. You can donate here on ABC15.com or you can text “HELENE” to 50155.