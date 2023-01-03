Average gas prices in and around the Phoenix area

Watch Now
According to data from the site Gas Buddy, the average price of regular gas in Arizona is $3.31 compared to $3.61 last January.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 02, 2023
Arizona heads into 2023 with a lower average price at the pump than at the start of last year.

A big difference this time around are prices in the Valley compared to rural areas.

Gas Buddy data shows 2022 was a roller coaster year for average gas prices in Arizona.

Phoenix prices began the year around $3.60 but shot up to almost six dollars in the middle of June.

Prescott and Kingman/Lake Havasu, rural areas also tracked by Gas Buddy, saw similar but less aggressive trends compared to the Phoenix gas market. All three markets are now below $3.50.

Trends began shifting in early November.

At the time Phoenix prices were averaging over $4.50 but have dropped over a dollar since.

Two months ago, Prescott averaged closer to $3.90, but has only dropped about fifty cents since. Unlike most of 2022, Phoenix is now averaging below both rural gas markets.

According to a map published by Gas Buddy, three out of four stations in the Phoenix metro average between $3 and $3.50, 20% of stations are above $3.50.

A small group, about 3% of stations are charging under $3.

ABC 15 also looked at the average price of gas in rural areas along major Arizona highways.

The largest range of prices is found along the I-17 with stations ranging between three to five dollars.

The next highest prices are found on I-40 west of Flagstaff where there are stations still charging over $4. Arizonans driving in from California would expect to pay about $3.40 to $3.80 on both I-10 and I-8.

One artery between central and northern Arizona has a group of stations still reporting over $6 for a gallon of regular.

The gas stations are situated on State Route 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman in Wikieup. It is a familiar stop for drivers that frequently travel to and from Las Vegas.

